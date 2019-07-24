Público
Andalucía Serrano (Vox) regresa justo cuando se termina el periodo de sesiones en la Cámara andaluza

El diputado se había dado de baja después de haber publicado un mensaje corrosivo, machista y homófobo en su cuenta de Facebook, que luego eliminó y del que culpó a un colaborador

El líder de Vox, Francisco Serrano, en su escaño en el Parlamento andaluz, durante la sesión de investidura del líder del PP andaluz Juan Manuel Moreno. EFE/José Manuel Vidal

El presidente del grupo parlamentario de Vox, Francisco Serrano, regresa a su puesto en la Cámara andaluza justo cuando se acaba el periodo de sesiones, según avanzó el periodista Antonio Salvador en el Independiente. Serrano se había cogido una baja médica de algo más de un mes, que comunicó al Parlamento, tras lo que calificó de "linchamiento" por el comentario corrosivo, machista y homófobo que puso en Facebook tras la sentencia sobre La Manada, y que ha acabado retirando después de que hubiera corrido como la pólvora.

Entre otras cosas, Serrano había escrito: "Desde ahora, la diferencia entre tener sexo gratis y pagando, es que gratis puede salir más caro"; "es un torpedo directo contra la heterosexualidad, contra las relaciones libres entre hombres y mujeres"; "hasta un gatillazo o no haber estado a la altura de lo esperado por la mujer, podría terminar con el impotente en prisión".

El pasado 26 de julio, Serrano, en un escrito al que tuvo acceso Europa Press, señaló que estaba "de baja médica" para recuperarse anímicamente junto a su familia, "que ha vuelto a sufrir las consecuencias del linchamiento en prensa y redes sociales".

Serrano, entonces, defendió el análisis "objetivo y jurídicamente riguroso" que publicó en su cuenta en Twitter sobre la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo, y en el que se reafirmó, si bien añadió que solicitó a un "nuevo colaborador que lo publicara también en Facebook, lo cual derivó en una publicación completamente ajena a mí y manifiestamente incorrecta en las formas".

