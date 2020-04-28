Estás leyendo: Sesión de control al Gobierno y pleno en el Congreso de los Diputados

Público
Público

En directo Sesión de control al Gobierno y pleno en el Congreso de los Diputados

Pablo Iglesias en el Congreso
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, durante una sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados.

Madrid

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

Sigue en directo la sesión plenaria en el Congreso de los Diputados.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público