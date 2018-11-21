"Los valores de la Constitución son la libertad, la igualdad, la justicia sin WhatsApps —en una clara alusión al portavoz del PP en el Senado— y el pluralismo político", esa ha sido la respuesta que la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, le ha dado a la portavoz del PP, Dolors Montserrat, en la sesión de control al Gobierno, después de que ésta le preguntase si el Ejecutivo sigue defendiendo los valores constitucionales.
Montserrat, en su réplica, le ha espetado a la vicepresidenta que "el socialismo ha desaparecido ante el sanchismo" pues, a su modo de entender, "socava los principios constitucionales" y que se encuentra entre esos españoles que ven con "asombro" la rendición del Gobierno ante "los populistas y los separatistas". "Dudo de que el socialismo sobreviva a Sánchez", ha finalizado.
Calvo, en su última intervención, le ha dicho que uno de los valores superiores de la Constitución Española, es "respetar las ideas y la pluralidad ideológica que a usted no le entra en la cabeza por lo que acaba de decir" y que el PP está manteniendo un “discurso imprudente" por no saber "cuál es la justicia". "Ustedes tienen amordazada con su bloqueo esta Cámara", ha concluido la socialista.
"Ustedes no han venido a regenerar nada"
Juan Carlos Girauta, diputado de Ciudadanos, le ha dicho a la vicepresidenta que hay "motivos para que se sientan ustedes avergonzados" por el "pacto a oscuras y puerta cerrada para repartirse el poder judicial" y que la renuncia de Marchena "aumenta la presión sobre los jueces de este país".
Carmen Calvo le ha contestado que ve lógico que "todos los órganos del Estado salgan de aquí", del Congreso, que es "donde estamos todos". "¿A usted le parece que la mayoría absoluta de esta cámara es un reparto?", le ha preguntado, y ha proseguido: “Ustedes no han venido a regenerar nada".
