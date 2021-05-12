madridActualizado:
La vicepresidenta tercera de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, ha defendido este miércoles su gestión frente a las acusaciones de Vox y de un PP que ha vuelto a insistir en que la cifra de parados en España es de seis millones de personas (en la actualidad el paro está por debajo de los cuatro millones de desempleados).
Durante la sesión de control al Gobierno celebrada en el Congreso, el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, ha aireado la victoria de Isabel Díaz Ayuso en la Comunidad de Madrid y le ha dicho a la ministra que "si usted en campaña pidió que hablase la mayoría (el lema electoral de Unidas Podemos), la mayoría ya ha hablado ¿Cree que avala su programa político"", ha preguntado.
"Lo que avala el programa del Gobierno es su dedicación a la ciudadanía, sea de Vigo o de Barcelona", ha respondido Díaz. "Ustedes tienen tanto desgaste porque gobiernan contra la gente. Por mucho que diga usted hay seis millones de personas que quieren trabajar y no pueden ¿Va usted a hacer algo?", ha insistido el número dos del PP.
La vicepresidenta ha instado al diputado conservador a "tener memoria" y ha contrapuesto su gestión al frente del Ministerio de Trabajo con las políticas laborales y sociales del PP. "Los españoles recuerdan cuando gobernaban ustedes los viernes de Dolores con recortes en las pensiones, de desahucios, con sufrimiento y con dolor. Por mucho que lo repita mil veces, el único momento de tasa de paro histórica es con el PP, el 57% de paro juvenil y tres millones de puestos de trabajo destruidos. A día de hoy quedan solo 200.000 puestos por recuperar tras la pandemia", ha respondido Díaz.
La titular de Trabajo también le ha recordado a García Egea que Madrid es "la única comunidad autónoma que aún no tiene sus Presupuestos aprobados. Si no hubiera sido por el Gobierno de España, su gestión sería un caos". Por último, Díaz ha pedido al PP que apoyen al Ejecutivo que "trabajen por el bien común".
