madridActualizado:
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha espetado este miércoles al PP que su estrategia de "crispación", su recurso a la "pataleta", el "berrinche" y "la provocación", obedece a que saben que no van a gobernar, a que "sus ideas han sido derrotadas políticamente".
Iglesias metía en este saco de ideas y propuestas "derrotadas" las amnistías fiscales, la corrupción y las privatizaciones, para dirigirse directamente al líder de los conservadores, Pablo Casado.
"Nunca va a lograr que sumen escaños Vox, PP y Ciudadanos"; "Es consciente de que no va a ser presidente del Gobierno", incidía, entre aspavientos de la bancada conservadora.
Iglesias: su recurso a la "pataleta", el "berrinche" y "la provocación", obedece a que saben que "sus ideas han sido derrotadas políticamente"
El vicepresidente segundo y líder de Unidas Podemos ha respondido este miércoles a la pregunta del secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea. Desde hace meses, es el número dos de los conservadores quien interpela a Iglesias en la sesión de control al Gobierno, en el Congreso de los Diputados.
Teóricamente, la pregunta de Egea versaba sobre "cómo" piensa el vicepresidente segundo "evitar que la crisis económica se convierta en una crisis social", si bien el secretario general del PP ha aprovechado para remezclar argumentos.
Así, ha reprochado a Iglesias que haya "colocado a un amigo en Enagás", aunque antes considerase que las puertas giratorias son "corrupción", o que el Ejecutivo apruebe el ingreso mínimo vital, cuando los trabajadores "de Nissan y Alcoa" lo que quieren es "un empleo".
Poco después, aprovechaba para citar el caso del ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, y del 8-M, para acusar al Gobierno de ser el Ejecutivo "de la mentira". De entrada, Iglesias precisaba que "crisis económica suele ser sinómino de crisis social", salvo que el Gobierno intervenga, como, a su entender, ha ocurrido en este caso.
