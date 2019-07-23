Público
Sesión de investidura Aitor Esteban, a Albert Rivera: "Yo también le imagino en una banda, pero de mariachis"

Y "dando siempre la nota desde la tribuna y la serenata desde el escaño", ha añadido el portavoz del grupo nacionalista vasco en su intervención del debate de investidura.

Aitor Esteban, portavoz del PNV, interviene desde la tribuna del Congreso. (EMILIO NARANJO | EFE)

El portavoz del PNV, Aitor Esteban, ha ironizado este martes con el calificativo de "banda" que ayer empleó el líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, para referirse a Pedro Sánchez y a sus supuestos aliados parlamentarios, y así, ha comentado que la formación naranja es también una, pero de "mariachis".

Y "dando siempre la nota desde la tribuna y la serenata desde el escaño", ha añadido el portavoz del grupo nacionalista vasco en su intervención del debate de investidura que tiene lugar en el Congreso.

Esteban se ha mostrado crítico, siempre desde la ironía, con las intervenciones y actitud mostradas por grupos como el PP, Cs y Vox hasta la fecha. "Tanto patriota en la Cámara al que se le llena la boca con la palabra España", ha afirmado.

Ha sido después cuando ha recordado el apelativo de "banda" que dijera durante su discurso de ayer el líder de Ciudadanos para denominar a Sánchez, el PSOE y sus aliados parlamentarios nacionalistas e independentistas.

"Yo, cuando veo a Rivera, también veo una banda, pero yo le imagino en una banda de mariachis, dando siempre la nota desde la tribuna y la serenata desde el escaño", han sido sus palabras.

El portavoz del PNV, asimismo, se ha referido también al modelo territorial, del que ha considerado que tiene un "problema estructural".

Ha lamentado, en este sentido, la "insistencia" de Pedro Sánchez "en hablar del artículo 155, dando a entender que lo contempla como una fórmula aplicable".

Según ha destacado, para ser investido, Sánchez "necesita la abstención de las fuerzas catalanas".

También en clave territorial, ha solicitado al candidato socialista a la investidura que no se cierre "absolutamente a todo" a la hora de debatir el nuevo estatuto que aprobará previsiblemente el Parlamento vasco.

Esteban ha concluido pidiendo al líder del PSOE que resuelva los retos y los coja "por los cuernos", retos "que algunos no quieren ver sólo detrás de la barrera o con el Código Penal".

