Estás leyendo: Sesión plenaria en el Senado

Público
Público

En directo Sesión plenaria en el Senado

El Gobierno rinde cuentas en la sesión de control en el Senado
Sesión plenaria en el Senado.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público