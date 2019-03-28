Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La Seu d'Urgell La Guardia Civil busca documentos sobre el fraude de subvenciones en el Ayuntamiento de La Seu d'Urgell 

Fuentes policiales han informado de que en el registro tratan de localizar la documentación relacionada con un presunto delito contra la administración pública y de fraude en subvenciones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen cedida a EP | ACN

Imagen cedida a EP | ACN

La Guardia Civil investiga un presunto delito contra la administración pública y de fraude en subvenciones en el Ayuntamiento de La Seu d'Urgell (Lleida), donde desde primeras horas de este jueves agentes de este cuerpo buscan documentación relacionada con estos hechos.

Agentes de la Guardia Civil han entrado en el consistorio y en la sede del Consell Comarcal del Alt Urgell, después de una querella presentada por la Fiscalía de Lleida por esos delitos y la lleva el juzgado de instrucción de La Seu d'Urgell 2, han explicado fuentes judiciales.

Fuentes policiales han informado de que el registro se ha iniciado sobre las 08.00 horas y, por ahora, se mantiene el secreto de sumario

El Ayuntamiento de La Seu d'Urgell está gobernado por el PDeCAT, con Albert Batalla al frente.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad