Sexismo El empresario que simuló besar a Teresa Rodríguez será juzgado en septiembre

La Fiscalía rechaza que lo sucedido "responda a una broma" y explica que la actuación del empresario buscaba "menoscabar su dignidad como mujer" al ser conocedor de su condición y de la actividad que ella desempeñaba.

El empresario Manuel Muñoz Medina | EFE

El empresario sevillano Manuel Muñoz Medina será juzgado el 12 de septiembre por atentado a la autoridad y delito contra la integridad moral al simular besar a la líder andaluza de Podemos, Teresa Rodríguez, que pidió retrasar el juicio, fijado el 27 de febrero, por coincidir con el final de su embarazo.

La Sección Cuarta de la Audiencia de Sevilla ha señalado nueva fecha para el juicio, según han informado fuentes del caso, después de que Rodríguez solicitara retrasarlo. También la defensa del acusado pidió retrasar el juicio por una intervención quirúrgica a la que se someterá Muñoz en días anteriores a la fecha fijada en principio.

Manuel Muñoz Medina se enfrenta a un año y nueve meses de cárcel además de una indemnización a la diputada autonómica de 6.500 euros y una multa de 1.200 solicitados tanto por la Fiscalía como por la acusación particular que ejerce la diputada andaluza.

Los hechos ocurrieron el 20 de diciembre de 2016 durante la celebración de la copa institucional de Navidad en la sede de la Cámara de Comercio de Sevilla cuando Rodríguez subió al primer piso a saludar al presidente de esta institución.

En la escalera se cruzó con el acusado, entonces vocal de la Cámara de Comercio -cargo del que fue destituido tras la denuncia- quien, según la Fiscalía, "con la intención de menoscabar su dignidad como mujer y sabedor de su condición y de la actividad que desempeñaba, se dirigió a ella, rodeándola con su brazo derecho por la espalda, llegando a empujarla, mientras ponía su mano sobre la boca" y simulaba besarla.

En su declaración en el juzgado de instrucción, Muñoz Medina aseguró que fue "una broma" que se permitió gastarle a Rodríguez "porque es de Cádiz y allí las chirigotas hacen chistes hasta del rey", unas declaraciones que provocaron que la dirigente de Podemos lamentara sentirse doblemente humillada por ser mujer y de Cádiz.

En el auto de procesamiento del empresario la instructora rechaza que lo sucedido "responda a una broma".

