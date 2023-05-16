Newsletters

Así ha sido la comparecencia de Otegi tras la renuncia de los siete candidatos de EH Bildu condenados por delitos de sangre

El coordinador general de EH Bildu ha valorado la decisión de los integrantes del partido abertzale, que han anunciado que no recogerán su acta en el caso de ser elegidos en las elecciones del 28M.

Arnaldo Otegi
Arnaldo Otegi.

Actualizado:

El coordinador general de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, ha ofrecido una rueda de prensa tras la renuncia a tomar posesión de los siete candidatos de la formación que estuvieron en ETA y fueron condenados por delitos de sangre. Los miembros del partido abertzale han anunciado que no recogerán su acta en el caso de ser elegidos en las elecciones del 28M.

