Estás leyendo: Sigue el primer juicio de Villarejo con Corinna Larsen de testigo

Público
Público

En directo Sigue el primer juicio de Villarejo con Corinna Larsen de testigo


Villarejo afirma que fue enviado por el CNI para captar a Corinna
Villarejo, en una imagen de archivo

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

El juzgado de lo Penal número 8 de Madrid ha dado inicio al primer juicio del excomisario José Villarejo como acusado por calumnias al exdirector del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI) Félix Sanz Roldán, en el que está previsto que declare como testigo la empresaria Corinna Larsen.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público