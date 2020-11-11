Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo el juicio de la caja B del PP: Bárcenas se sienta en el banquillo

Sigue en directo el juicio de la caja B del PP: Bárcenas se sienta en el banquillo

El ex tesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas, declara ante el juez apenas una semana
después de que enviase un escrito a la fiscalía reconociendo la financiación ilegal del partido. 

Bárcenas llega a la Audiencia Nacional
MADRID

