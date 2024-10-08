Newsletters

Sigue en directo la sesión de control al Gobierno en el Senado

Sesión plenaria en el Senado
Sesión plenaria en el Senado. Livia Castro

Madrid

Sigue en directo la sesión plenaria en el Senado en la que intervienen la vicepresidenta segunda el Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz; el ministro de Justicia, Félix Bolaños; la portavoz de Gobierno, Pilar Alegría y la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, entre otros.

