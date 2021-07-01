Estás leyendo: Sánchez firma con patronal y sindicatos el acuerdo para la reforma de las pensiones

Público

Sistema de pensiones Sánchez firma con patronal y sindicatos el acuerdo para la reforma de las pensiones

El acuerdo sirve "para garantizar el poder adquisitivo de los pensionistas y reforzar la sostenibilidad del sistema público".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (detrás) y el presidente de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, durante la firma del acuerdo para la reforma de las pensiones este jueves en el palacio de la Moncloa en Madrid.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (detrás) y el presidente de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, durante la firma del acuerdo para la reforma de las pensiones este jueves en el palacio de la Moncloa en Madrid. Ballesteros / EFE

mADRID

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha firmado este jueves con patronal y sindicatos en los jardines del Palacio de la Moncloa el acuerdo del primer paquete de medidas para reformar el sistema de pensiones. 

Junto a Sánchez, han sellado el acuerdo "para garantizar el poder adquisitivo de los pensionistas y reforzar la sostenibilidad del sistema público" el secretario general de UGT, Pepe Álvarez, el de CCOO, Unai Sordo, el presidente de CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, y el vicepresidente de Cepyme, Santiago Aparicio. 

Al acto también asisten el ministro de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá -que ha sido el primero en tomar la palabra- y la vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

