mADRID
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha firmado este jueves con patronal y sindicatos en los jardines del Palacio de la Moncloa el acuerdo del primer paquete de medidas para reformar el sistema de pensiones.
Junto a Sánchez, han sellado el acuerdo "para garantizar el poder adquisitivo de los pensionistas y reforzar la sostenibilidad del sistema público" el secretario general de UGT, Pepe Álvarez, el de CCOO, Unai Sordo, el presidente de CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, y el vicepresidente de Cepyme, Santiago Aparicio.
Al acto también asisten el ministro de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá -que ha sido el primero en tomar la palabra- y la vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
