La situación en Catalunya Ábalos cuestiona celebrar el Consejo en Barcelona y Moncloa lo desmiente en minutos

El número tres del PSOE y ministro de Fomento insinuó, a título personal, la posibilidad de suspenderlo porque, según dijo, no tiene sentido empecinarse si no tiene "efectos positivos". El Gobierno confirma "sin dudas" que habrá reunión

El ministro de Fomento y secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos (i), junto al director de La Vanguardia, Màrius Carol (d). EFE/J.P. Gandul

En cuestión de minutos, desde La Moncloa se desmintió tajantemente las reflexiones hechas por el secretario de Organización del PSOE y ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, en la que cuestionaba la celebración del Consejo de Gobierno en Barcelona el próximo 21 de diciembre ante los previsibles conflictos que puede provocar dicha reunión.

"Por supuesto, el Consejo de Ministros se va a celebrar en Barcelona el 21 de diciembre. No hay dudas la respecto". Con esta contundente frase se informó desde el Gobierno que no habrá marcha atrás y que la reunión se va convocar en la capital catalana  con todas las consecuencias.

Ábalos, al ser preguntado en un desayuno informativo por la conveniencia de celebrar dicha reunión del Consejo de Gobierno, afirmó que "habría que valorar que las cosas que se hacen para bien consiguen un resultado positivo, porque lo que el Gobierno debe preservar es la convivencia", dijo.

El ministro, que precisó que hablaba a título personal, insistió en que hay que valorar, sobre todo, que "las cosas tengan un efecto positivo"; por lo que dijo que no cabía el "empecinamiento".

El Ejecutivo hace ya un mes que anunció este Consejo en Barcelona y este lunes, antes de las declaraciones de Ábalos, confirmó su celebración pese a las amenazas de actuación de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR), que han amenazado con protestas durante toda la jornada.

En la reunión, según anunció Sánchez, se aprobarán importantes medidas sociales y, además, propuestas concretas sobre Catalunya. Además, el presidente del Gobierno mantiene su intención de celebrar un encuentro con el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, aunque éste todavía no ha confirmado que vaya concretarse la reunión.

