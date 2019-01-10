Público
La situación en Catalunya Marchena pide el traslado a Madrid de los presos del 'procés' para el juicio de febrero

El presidente del tribunal que juzgará este caso también ha señalado que el cambio debe realizarse en condiciones que respeten su dignidad y el derecho a todo acusado aun proceso sin dilaciones indebidas. 

Miles de personas claman en Barcelona por la libertad de los presos del 'procés'./.EUROPA PRESS

El presidente del tribunal que juzgará el procés independentista en Catalunya, Manuel Marchena, ha remitido un oficio al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, solicitando que los nueve acusados en este procedimiento que se encuentran en prisiones catalanas sean trasladados antes de la última semana de enero para garantizar su presencia en el juicio, que aún no tiene fecha.

Señala igualmente que el traslado -no especifica los centros penitenciarios, aunque previsiblemente deberán estar ubicados en Madrid- debe realizarse en condiciones que respeten su dignidad y el derecho a todo acusado aun proceso sin dilaciones indebidas. La fecha se fija al ponderar dos diferentes artículos de la LeCrim que hablan de presencia en la ciudad en la que se celebre el juicio y de una antelación mínima de treinta días sobre la echa de la vista.

(Habrá ampliación)

