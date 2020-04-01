MADRIDActualizado:
La fiscal General del Estado, Dolores Delgado, ha decretado el archivo de las diligencias de investigación que ordenó abrir el pasado 23 de marzo en la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo tras la denuncia por parte de la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, del hallazgo por el Ejército de cadáveres en residencias de ancianos.
La encomienda especial que Delgado hizo al fiscal Manuel Dolz, quien fue secretario de Estado de Justicia durante su paso por este Ministerio, decae en favor de las investigaciones que ya están realizando diversas fiscalías territoriales, que son las inicialmente competentes en la materia.
Según el decreto firmado por Delgado este martes, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, en el momento presente, y tras la apertura de las diligencias de investigación que resultan pertinentes en las fiscalías territoriales de los lugares de ocurrencia de los hechos, decaen las que constituían objeto de investigación por el Supremo "sin perjuicio de mantener en lo sucesivo y con las fiscalías territoriales investigadoras el cauce de comunicación previsto en el artículo 25 del Estatuto Orgánico del Ministerio Fiscal".
Según la denuncia pública de Robles, cuya formulación por escrito no se ha dado a conocer en todo este tiempo, además de cadáveres en las residencias visitadas, cuya ubicación y número no concretó, se encontraban otras personas en "situaciones extremas y malas condiciones de salubridad", lo que podría dar lugar a responsabilidades penales.
[Habrá ampliación]
