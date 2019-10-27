Unas 80.000 personas participan en la manifestación constitucionalista en el centro de Barcelona, según cálculos de la Guardia Urbana, un cifra de seguimiento que Societat Civil Catalana (SCC), la entidad organizadora, ha situado en 400.000.
La movilización, convocada bajo el lema "Por la concordia, por Cataluña: ¡basta!", discurre desde las 12.00 horas por el Paseo de Gracia de Barcelona, entre multitud de banderas españolas y también senyeres catalanas.
A la marcha han acudido, entro otros, los ministros José Luis Ábalos y Josep Borrell; el primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta; el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado; el líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, así como el concejal de Barcelona pel Canvi Manuel Valls y el cabeza de lista de Vox por Barcelona para el 10N, Ignacio Garriga.
Desde su cuenta oficial en Twitter, la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona ha informado de que a la manifestación han acudido, según sus cálculos, "alrededor de 80.000 personas". Minutos después, fuentes de la organización han ofrecido su propia cifra de asistentes a la movilización: 400.000 personas.
Al voltant de 80.000 persones assisteixen a la manifestació d'aquest matí al pg. de Gràcia.#27Oct pic.twitter.com/vurvu3V4cP— Guàrdia Urbana Barcelona (@barcelona_GUB) October 27, 2019
La marcha de SCC se celebra un día después de la manifestación contra las condenas a los líderes independentistas dictadas por el Tribunal Supremo, que según la Urbana congregó a unas 350.000 personas en la calle Marina de Barcelona.
