Madrid
Socios del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, como ERC, EH Bildu, Más País o Compromís, han registrado de nuevo una propuesta para que el Congreso investigue al rey emérito y a "miembros de la Casa Real" por la supuesta "trama" de "ilegalidades e irregularidades" con Arabia Saudí.
La propuesta registrada este lunes, que firman también la CUP, JxCat, Compromís, el BNG y el PdeCAT, repasa las investigaciones al rey emérito (que se encuentra huido en Emiratos Árabes) y los indicios de irregularidades, y pide que la Cámara Baja dilucide si el actual monarca, Felipe VI, se ha beneficiado de actividades ilícitas de su padre o qué conocimiento tenía al respecto.
En su exposición de motivos, destacan la "presunta vinculación" del rey emérito con "comisiones" del AVE a La Meca, señalan que Felipe VI era beneficiario de una cuenta opaca y recuerdan el caso de las tarjetas de crédito con "fondos de origen extranjero dudoso" cuando Juan Carlos I ya había abdicado. En este sentido, recuerdan las regularizaciones fiscales del monarca o que se ha cumplido un año desde que la Fiscalía del Supremo comenzó a investigarle.
Por todo ello piden investigar la existencia de estructuras opacas con participación de Juan Carlos de Borbón, su "presunto blanqueo de capitales" o las "posibles cuentas irregulares de miembros de la familia real en paraísos fiscales".
Además, quieren investigar las actividades de "comisionista" del rey emérito, sus "conocedores y cómplices", la influencia de la monarquía española en las relaciones de España con Arabia Saudí o las relaciones de la familia real con la Fundación Zagatka.
La Mesa del Congreso deberá volver a pronunciarse al respecto, después de haber rechazado en al menos una docena de ocasiones propuestas similares, también procedentes de Unidas Podemos, que en esta ocasión no forma parte de los proponentes. Si bien, el órgano de gobierno de la Cámara Baja vetará previsiblemente nuevamente la comisión de investigación con los votos en contra de PSOE, PP y Vox.
