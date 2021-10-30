Los socios del Gobierno valenciano llegan a un acuerdo para aprobar los presupuestos el próximo miércoles

Madrid
La comisión del Consell encargada de elaborar las líneas estratégicas de los presupuestos de 2022 ha alcanzado este sábado un acuerdo para aprobar las cuentas de la Generalitat valenciana del próximo año en una reunión extraordinaria que se celebrará el miércoles 3 de noviembre.
Los miembros de la comisión han mantenido este sábado una última reunión en la que han cerrado un consenso que permite iniciar la tramitación de los presupuestos, según ha anunciado el gobierno valenciano en un comunicado que recoge Europa Press.
El acuerdo se produce "dentro del marco temporal que establece el Estatuto de Autonomía" y, en palabras del Ejecutivo autonómico, "responde, como ha ocurrido desde 2015, a la voluntad del Consell de aprobar los presupuestos en tiempo y forma".
Este acuerdo político se comunicará a la Conselleria de Hacienda y Modelo Económico para que lo traslade al documento presupuestario. La aprobación se producirá en una reunión extraordinaria del Consell que se celebrará el próximo miércoles 3 de noviembre. Ese mismo día, el documento se remitirá a Les Corts Valencianes para su tramitación parlamentaria antes de que finalice el año.
