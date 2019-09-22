El PSC superaría a ERC en Catalunya en las próximas elecciones de noviembre, según un sondeo de GAD3 publicado en La Vanguardia. El partido independentista perdería dos escaños y caería hasta los 13 y el PSC crecería de 12 a 15.
Ambas seguirían siendo las dos formaciones más votadas y no habría muchos más cambios significativos. En Comú Podem y JxCat aguantarían con siete escaños cada uno y Ciudadanos perdería dos, mientras que el PP ganaría uno. Vox, que obtuvo un escaño el pasado mes de abril, lo conservaría.
En clave generalista y según el rotativo catalán, el PSOE y el PP mejorarían sus resultados a costa de Ciudadanos en las elecciones del 10 de noviembre, mientras que Unidas Podemos y Vox resistirían a la baja.
La izquierda sumaría 171 diputados al por los 147 de las fuerzas de centroderecha. El sondeo, realizado entre el 16 y 20 de septiembre, atribuye 134 escaños al PSOE, once más de los 123 que logró el pasado 28 de abril, y 87 al PP, 19 más que en la última cita electoral en la que se quedó en 68 asientos.
Ciudadanos bajaría hasta los 41 diputados, por lo que cedería 16 de los 57 que obtuvo hace cinco meses, mientras que Unidas Podemos y Vox perdería cinco cada uno. La coalición de Pablo Iglesias conservaría 37 escaños de los 42 que tenía y los de Santiago Abascal se quedarían con 19 asientos de los 24 que reunió en su primera legislatura en las Cortes.
