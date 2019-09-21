Público
Sondeo electoral El PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales con un tercio de los votos, según una encuesta

Le seguiría el PP (20,2%), Unidas Podemos (12,5%), Ciudadanos (12,1%) y Vox (6,8%), según el barómetro electoral de laSexta.

El PSOE ganaría las elecciones con un 33,4% de los votos, un 13% más que el PP. / LASEXTA

El PSOE obtendría la tercera parte de todos los votos emitidos en las próximas elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre, según el barómetro electoral de laSexta, a partir de los datos del instituto Invimark.

En concreto, un 33,4% de las papeletas, por encima del PP, con un 20,2% y de Unidas Podemos, con un 12,5%.

Ciudadanos, con un 12,1%, casi empataría con el partido de Pablo Iglesias, mientras que Vox se llevaría un 6,8% de los sufragios.

Después de conocerse de que habrá elecciones, los socialistas han perdido medio punto de apoyos, mientras que Cs aumenta cuatro décimas y el Partido Popular sube dos, las mismas que Unidas Podemos.

Respecto a los resultados de las pasados comicios, el PSOE mejora cinco puntos y el Partido Popular, tres y medio.

Son los únicos partidos que verían mejorados sus porcentajes el 10-N, pues Ciudadanos pierde cuatro puntos; Vox, tres y medio; y Unidas Podemos,  dos.

El socialista Pedro Sánchez es el único líder que obtiene supera el cuatro de valoración ciudadana,  sacándole casi un punto a Pablo Casado y a Albert Rivera.

Pablo Iglesias roza el tres y Santiago Abascal apenas supera el dos, lo que subraya que el líder ultraderechista es el cabeza de cartel menos valorado por los electores.

