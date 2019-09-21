El PSOE obtendría la tercera parte de todos los votos emitidos en las próximas elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre, según el barómetro electoral de laSexta, a partir de los datos del instituto Invimark.
En concreto, un 33,4% de las papeletas, por encima del PP, con un 20,2% y de Unidas Podemos, con un 12,5%.
Ciudadanos, con un 12,1%, casi empataría con el partido de Pablo Iglesias, mientras que Vox se llevaría un 6,8% de los sufragios.
Después de conocerse de que habrá elecciones, los socialistas han perdido medio punto de apoyos, mientras que Cs aumenta cuatro décimas y el Partido Popular sube dos, las mismas que Unidas Podemos.
Respecto a los resultados de las pasados comicios, el PSOE mejora cinco puntos y el Partido Popular, tres y medio.
Son los únicos partidos que verían mejorados sus porcentajes el 10-N, pues Ciudadanos pierde cuatro puntos; Vox, tres y medio; y Unidas Podemos, dos.
El socialista Pedro Sánchez es el único líder que obtiene supera el cuatro de valoración ciudadana, sacándole casi un punto a Pablo Casado y a Albert Rivera.
Pablo Iglesias roza el tres y Santiago Abascal apenas supera el dos, lo que subraya que el líder ultraderechista es el cabeza de cartel menos valorado por los electores.
