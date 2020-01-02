El PSOE lidera la intención de voto con un 27,5% de votos seguido del PP con un 20,1% y de Vox con un 16%, según una encuesta de Sigma-Dos para El Mundo.
Unidas Podemos alcanzaría el 15,4% de los votos, Ciudadanos del 4,8%, ERC el 3,5%, Más País el 2,3%, JxCat el 2%, el PNV un 1,6% y otros el 6,8%.
Alberto Garzón obtiene una nota de 4,15 sobre 10 en valoración de los líderes políticos, seguido de Inés Arrimadas (4,0), Pedro Sánchez (3,95), Íñigo Errejón (3,91), Pablo Iglesias (3,86) Pablo Casado (3,74) y Santiago Abascal (3,32).
La encuesta de Sigma-Dos para El Mundo fue realizada sobre una muestra de 1.000 entrevistas entre el 26 y 27 de diciembre últimos.
