Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Sota Colau pide testigos y pruebas de la muerte de la perra disparada por un urbano

La alcaldesa ha comentado a través de su perfil de Facebook que va a pelear por que se esclarezcan los hechos. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
L'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. JOEL KASHILA.

L'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. JOEL KASHILA.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha pedido "pruebas documentales y testigos" que hayan presenciado el momento en que un agente de la Guardia Urbana disparó a una perra en Barcelona, tras lo que el animal murió.

En un mensaje en Facebook la alcaldesa ha explicado que todas las imágenes que han visto hasta el momento son posteriores al episodio y ha asegurado que se están rastreando las cámaras de los alrededores en busca de más imágenes.

"No sirve como prueba documental un testimonio que relata haber presenciado lo ocurrido y que circula por las redes sociales", ha sostenido Colau, que ha pedido a quienes lo hayan presenciado in situ que se pongan en contacto con el Ayuntamiento, a través de email, o interpongan una denuncia en el juzgado.

En el consistorio la investigación la realiza la Udai (Unidad de Deotología y Asuntos Internos) de la Guardia Urbana, y han contactado "con una veterinaria independiente para la necropsia" de la perra.

Colau ha añadido: "Tenemos la responsabilidad y nos comprometemos a esclarecer los hechos. Y a hacerlo con total transparencia. Por eso os pedimos vuestra ayuda", y ha deseado que casos como este no se vuelvan a repetir.

Además, ha insistido en que el gobierno de Barcelona se toma "muy en serio los derechos de los animales" y se oponen a la crueldad y el maltrato animal, tras lo que han recordado medidas que se tomaron en la ciudad como la prohibición de las corridas de toros y las calesas con caballos.

También ha recordado que la ciudad cuenta con un espacio de playa para el disfrute de los perros, y que es pionera en controlar la población de palomas con cero capturas, y con métodos más éticos y en colaboración con las entidades animalistas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad