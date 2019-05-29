Un magistrado del Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Barcelona ha citado a declarar como imputados al agente de la Guardia Urbana que disparó en la calle, y mató, a la perra Sota y a su compañero de patrulla, según adelanta El Periódico. Ambos tendrán que declarar el 1 de julio.
La muerte de Sota provocó polémica en pasado mes de diciembre, llegando a originar protestas frente al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona tras difundirse las imágenes en las redes sociales.
La versión oficial dice que Sota mordió el brazo del policía y que también buscó su cuello. Pero el dueño lo niega, igual que algunos testigos que presenciaron el suceso.
Después de este caso, el Ayuntamiento comunicó una revisión de los protocolos de intervención de la Guardia Urbana en caso de ataques de perros. La teniente de alcalde de Ecología, Urbanismo y Movilidad, Janet Sanz, informó de esta medida tras las protestas de las entidades animalistas, que pedían que se investigara la muerte del perro, propiedad de una persona sin hogar, y que se depuraran responsabilidades.
El Partido Animalista (PACMA) presentó una denuncia penal contra el agente de la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona pidiendo además la "responsabilidad civil subsidiaria del Ayuntamiento".
