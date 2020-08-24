Estás leyendo: Señal en directo: la Diputación Permanente debate la comparecencia de Iglesias, Sánchez y otros ministros en el Congreso

Vista de la Sala Constitucional del Congreso de los Diputados, donde habitualmente se reúne la Diputación Permanente.
madrid 

La Diputación Permanente del Congreso decidirá este martes si cita a comparecer al vicepresidente Pablo Iglesias para dar explicaciones por las cuentas de Podemos. El órgano de la Cámara decidirá también si celebra un Pleno para que Sánchez explique el alcance de la ayuda europea para hacer frente a la crisis del coronavirus. Igualmente, se debatirá las comparecencias de las ministras de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, de Industria, Reyes Maroto, de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, de Educación, Isabel Celaá, y de los ministros de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, y del de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.

