La Subdelegación del Gobierno abre un expediente sancionador contra un concejal de Vox por el acto multitudinario del partido en Sevilla

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, en la rueda de prensa convocada este miércoles en la Plaza Nueva de Sevilla.
El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, en la rueda de prensa convocada este miércoles en la Plaza Nueva de Sevilla. Raúl Caro / EFE

La Subdelegación del Gobierno en Sevilla ha decidido instruir expediente sancionador contra el promotor de la "concentración" de Vox del pasado miércoles 17 de marzo en la Plaza Nueva de la ciudad andaluza porque no se comunicó como tal, sino como una rueda de prensa del líder de la formación, Santiago Abascal.

El acto "devino en una acumulación de más de 100 personas, lo que sin duda supone una concentración de la prevista la Ley Orgánica 9/1983, de 15 de julio, reguladora del Derecho de Reunión", afirma la Subdelegación en un comunicado.

"En consecuencia (la concentración) se debió de comunicar conforme a dicha Ley, y no como una rueda de prensa, por lo que se ha decidido instruir expediente sancionador contra dicho promotor (Adrián Trashorras Álvarez) a la vista de los hechos acaecidos por no haber comunicado en tiempo y forma dicha concentración", añade la Subdelegación.

La apertura del expediente se ha acordado tras los informes emitidos por la Comisaría Provincial de la Policía Nacional en Sevilla y la Delegación de Gobernación y Fiestas Mayores del Ayuntamiento hispalense, que coinciden en afirmar que el acto de Abascal fue finalmente una concentración.

Vox, por su parte, anunció el miércoles que se ha querellado contra la delegada del Gobierno en Andalucía, Sandra García, y el subdelegado en Sevilla, Carlos Toscano, y lo hará en los próximos días contra el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, por un delito contra el derecho fundamental de libre circulación por la restricción de acceso a la Plaza Nueva de Sevilla.

