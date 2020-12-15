madrid
La primera reunión de la mesa de diálogo social sobre la actualización del salario mínimo interprofesional de cara a 2021 ha servido para constatar dos posiciones concretas: la propuesta de la patronal para congelar e, incluso, bajar el SMI; y el rechazo del Ministerio de Trabajo a esta opción y su apuesta por subirlo, aunque tenga que hacerlo sin el acuerdo del empresariado.
El Gobierno, los principales sindicatos (UGT y Comisiones Obreras) y las patronales CEOE y Cepyme han celebrado este martes el primer encuentro para abordar el futuro del salario mínimo, como es habitual al final de cada año. La potestad para fijar esta cifra es del Ejecutivo, previa consulta (no vinculante) con los agentes sociales; sin embargo, el ministerio dirigido por Yolanda Díaz ha trasladado a patronal y organizaciones sindicales su voluntad de convertir la "consulta" sobre el SMI en una mesa de diálogo social más, al nivel de otras mesas que han alumbrado acuerdos como el del teletrabajo o el de los ERTEs.
De esta manera, Trabajo quiere que los agentes sociales se involucren con propuestas concretas y tengan capacidad negociadora en este asunto. A la reunión ha asistido, por parte del Gobierno, el secretario de Estado de Empleo, Joaquín Pérez Rey, que en una rueda de prensa posterior a la celebración de la mesa ha avanzado que la patronal no solo habría planteado la congelación del salario mínimo, sino incluso una bajada.
Rey ha dejado claro que Trabajo "descarta" estas opciones (tanto la congelación como la bajada) y ha insistido en que la única vía que se estudiará en la mesa de diálogo social es la subida, una posición compartida por los sindicatos.
((Habrá ampliación))
