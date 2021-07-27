Estás leyendo: Calviño apunta a la subida del salario mínimo en septiembre si el mercado laboral sigue creciendo

Subida del SMI Calviño apunta a la subida del salario mínimo en septiembre si el mercado laboral sigue creciendo

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno avanza por vez primera un plazo para que el Ejecutivo "retome la senda de subida del SMI", aunque sigue condicionando la misma a la buena evolución de la economía.

Calviño, Rodríguez y Montero, este martes en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros. Javier Lizón / EFE

El Gobierno se planteará una subida del salario mínimo interprofesional en septiembre si el mercado laboral y la economía siguen evolucionando de manera favorable después del verano. Así lo ha avanzado la vicepresidenta primera de Economía, Nadia Calviño, este martes en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros.

El pasado año, el Gobierno decidió congelar la subida del SMI, pese a que tanto la vicepresidenta de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, como Unidas Podemos pedían una subida. Díaz conformó a principios de este año un grupo de expertos con representantes de varios ministerios (incluido el de Economía) y sectores para que establecieran y acotaran la senda de la evolución que debía seguir el salario mínimo para cumplir con el acuerdo de coalición entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos (que el SMI alcanzara el 60% del salario medio al final de la legislatura).

Cada vez que Calviño era preguntada por esta cuestión, la vicepresidenta primera evitaba hablar de subida y condicionaba la evolución del salario mínimo a la evolución económica del país, aunque sin establecer plazos concretos y sin garantizar la subida para este año. Este martes, sin embargo, Calviño ha hablado de "septiembre", aunque ha mantenido que el eventual incremento sigue condicionado por la evolución del mercado laboral, que está siendo, en palabras de la vicepresidenta, "muy favorable".

"La evolución del mercado laboral es muy favorable. Si se mantiene esta tendencia, en septiembre podemos considerar la posibilidad de subir el SMI en lo que queda del año", ha dicho Calviño.

La vicepresidenta segunda de Trabajo se refirió este lunes al futuro del salario mínimo y las conversaciones que está manteniendo con el presidente del Gobierno acerca de esta cuestión. Aunque no ha querido desvelar nada en concreto, insistió en que "con el presidente del Gobierno hablo casi a diario; ayer coincidimos en Santiago de Compostela y charlamos".

Díaz recordó que su posición y la de Unidas Podemos es la del grupo de expertos del SMI, que definió una hoja de ruta para aumentar la cuantía de forma gradual hasta alcanzar al final de la legislatura el 60% del salario medio. Sin embargo, incidió en que no aumentar el salario mínimo no es solo "congelarlo", sino que "los trabajadores que más lo necesitan, los que están fuera de convenio, están perdiendo poder adquisitivo en sus hogares", en relación con la cifra actual del IPC.

