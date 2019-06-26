La junta de portavoces reunida este martes ha decidido por unanimidad de los cuatro grupos políticos con representación en el Ayuntamiento de Málaga (PP, PSOE, Adelante y Ciudadanos) el incrementar la asignación de los mismos y también el que los salarios de los concejales suban un 20 por ciento.
La portavoz del grupo conservador, Elisa Pérez de Siles, ha precisado que la junta de portavoces, que se ha reunido este martes de 12.15 a 14.00 horas, ha decidido por unanimidad el incrementar la asignación de los cuatro grupos, de forma que estos puedan afrontar las necesidades de personal para su funcionamiento.
Pérez de Siles ha detallado, en este sentido, que "el aumento se calculará para que cada uno de los grupos pueda contratar a tres trabajadores", precisando, además, que se cumple así la recomendación de la Secretaría General de que no haya eventuales en los grupos.
En cuanto a la subida de salarios de concejales, Pérez de Siles ha informado de que subirán un 20 por ciento "para compensar las sucesivas reducciones realizadas durante la crisis, que han situado al Ayuntamiento de Málaga con la remuneración para cargos públicos más baja entre las grandes capitales españolas".
Otro de los acuerdos adoptados es que las dedicaciones parciales de los concejales –dado que el límite de dedicaciones exclusivas es 22– serán del 80 por ciento.
Por último, se ha acordado solicitar un informe a la Secretaría General sobre el voto ponderado para seguir las recomendaciones que el secretario marque sobre su aplicación en las comisiones de pleno.
