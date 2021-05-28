Estás leyendo: El Supremo abre juicio a Alberto Rodríguez

MADRID

El magistrado del Tribunal Supremo Antonio del Moral ha abierto juicio contra el secretario de Organización de Podemos Alberto Rodríguez por delitos de atentado a agentes de la autoridad y lesiones leves, en los que habría incurrido presuntamente en una manifestación de 2014 en La Laguna (Santa Cruz de Tenerife).

En su auto, en el que da diez días al diputado de Unidas Podemos para que presente su escrito de defensa, el magistrado recuerda que la Fiscalía ya solicitó a principios de mes la apertura de juicio y pidió seis meses de prisión para él.

El Ministerio Público lo acusa de los citados delitos por haber propinado, presuntamente, una patada a un policía en el marco de una manifestación contra el entonces ministro de Educación, José Ignacio Wert, el 25 de enero de 2014 en el centro de La Laguna.

