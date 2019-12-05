Público
Público

El Supremo anula el límite de 75 años de edad de los abogados de oficio en Madrid

Considera que la barrera es una discriminación por razón de edad y que el Turno de Oficio exige más facultades intelectuales que físicas.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Imagen de la fachada del Tribunal Supremo

Imagen de la fachada del Tribunal Supremo

El Tribunal Supremo ha declarado nulo el límite de 75 años de edad para formar parte del Turno de Oficio que estableció el Colegio de Abogados de Madrid y considera que esta barrera supone una discriminación por razón de edad.

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo estima en una sentencia un recurso de la asociación Abogados y Juristas pro Estado de Derecho y de un particular contra el artículo que aprobó la expulsión del Turno de Oficio a los mayores de 75 años, límite de edad que no existe para el ejercicio de la abogacía. Es el artículo 1.4 d) de las normas reguladoras del Turno de Oficio aprobadas por la Junta del Colegio de Abogados de Madrid el 10 de octubre de 2016.

La sentencia explica que establecer un límite máximo de edad en el Turno de oficio, "aunque ésta sea elevada –salvo para los recursos de casación y amparo-, por la disminución de condiciones físicas que van aparejadas a la edad, cuando no ha quedado justificado que inhabiliten o dificulten una satisfactoria prestación de la actividad a desarrollar por el abogado de turno de oficio, cuando la adscripción es voluntaria, así como la elección del área y del turno, (…) se compadece mal –aunque se trate de la prestación de un servicio público financiado con fondos públicos- con la inexistencia de límite de clase alguna para el ejercicio de la abogacía”.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad