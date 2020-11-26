El Supremo archiva la causa contra Ábalos por su encuentro con Delcy Rodríguez

madrid
El Tribunal Supremo también ha archivado la causa derivada de las querellas que presentaron el Partido Laócrata y Vox contra el ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, por la entrada en territorio español de la vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, el 20 de enero.
Como hizo el juzgado madrileño que también investigó la estancia de Rodríguez en el aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas y el encuentro entre ambos, lo que se ha conocido como el Delcygate, el alto tribunal ha dado carpetazo a la causa, que nació de varias querellas por un presunto delito de prevaricación.
Aunque considera acreditado que el ministro se entrevistó con la vicepresidenta venezolana y que ésta accedió a territorio español vulnerando una prohibición expresa del Consejo de la Unión Europea, establecida en las decisiones PESC (Política Exterior y de Seguridad Común), la Sala rechaza que eso sea constitutivo de un delito de prevaricación imputable a Ábalos.
Según el tribunal, el incumplimiento de las decisiones de política exterior de la Unión Europea está sometido a control político, pero no a responsabilidad penal.
(Habrá ampliación)
