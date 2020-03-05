Estás leyendo: El Supremo condena a casi 12 años de prisión al expresidente de Fórum Filatélico por estafa y blanqueo

El Supremo condena a casi 12 años de prisión al expresidente de Fórum Filatélico por estafa y blanqueo

El alto tribunal corrige varios criterios técnicos del fallo de la Audiencia Nacional, que impuso una pena de 12 años y 4 meses de cárcel a Francisco Briones.

El expresidente de Fórum Filatélico, Francisco Briones (en el centro, con gafas), durante el juicio civil, que quedó visto para sentencia el pasado abril, nueve años después de su intervención. EFE
El expresidente de Fórum Filatélico, Francisco Briones (en el centro, con gafas), en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

El Tribunal Supremo ha rebajado ligeramente la condena al expresidente de Fórum Filatélico, Francisco Briones, a 11 años y 10 meses de prisión por estafa agravada, falseamiento de cuentas, insolvencia punible y blanqueo, al aplicarle la atenuante de dilaciones indebidas.

En la sentencia, conocida este jueves, el alto tribunal corrige varios criterios técnicos del fallo de la Audiencia Nacional, que impuso una pena de 12 años y 4 meses de cárcel a Briones, si bien ratifica que hubo una "estafa agravada" en la que los clientes fueron captados "mediante engaño". Por todo ello, el Supremo condena a 16 acusados a penas que oscilan entre los seis meses y los 11 años.

(Habrá ampliación)

