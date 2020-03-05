El Supremo condena a casi 12 años de prisión al expresidente de Fórum Filatélico por estafa y blanqueo

madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha rebajado ligeramente la condena al expresidente de Fórum Filatélico, Francisco Briones, a 11 años y 10 meses de prisión por estafa agravada, falseamiento de cuentas, insolvencia punible y blanqueo, al aplicarle la atenuante de dilaciones indebidas.
En la sentencia, conocida este jueves, el alto tribunal corrige varios criterios técnicos del fallo de la Audiencia Nacional, que impuso una pena de 12 años y 4 meses de cárcel a Briones, si bien ratifica que hubo una "estafa agravada" en la que los clientes fueron captados "mediante engaño". Por todo ello, el Supremo condena a 16 acusados a penas que oscilan entre los seis meses y los 11 años.
(Habrá ampliación)
