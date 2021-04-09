Estás leyendo: El Supremo condena a ocho meses de inhabilitación al diputado de ERC Nuet por desobedecer al TC en el 'procés'

Procés El Supremo condena a ocho meses de inhabilitación al diputado de ERC Nuet por desobedecer al TC en el 'procés'

El diputado de ERC Joan Josep Nuet se dirige al Tribunal Supremo
El diputado de ERC Joan Josep Nuet se dirige al Tribunal Supremo. Óscar Cañas / Europa Press

El Tribunal Supremo ha condenado a ocho meses de inhabilitación y multa al diputado de ERC Joan Josep Nuet por un delito de desobediencia al Tribunal Constitucional, han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes jurídicas.

Se le juzgó por haber votado, como secretario tercero de la Mesa del Parlament de Catalunya en la XI Legislatura, en la que era diputado de SíQueEsPot, a favor de la determinadas resoluciones independentistas pese a las advertencias del tribunal de garantías.

Durante su declaración en el juicio que se celebró ante el alto tribunal el pasado 25 de marzo, Nuet explicó que, al apoyar determinados acuerdos de la Mesa del Parlament de Catalunya durante el 'procés', ente ellos los que facilitaron la tramitación de las leyes de desconexión con España, que su intención no era la de contravenir los mandatos del tribunal de garantías sino, más bien al contrario, tratar de que el independentismo "transitara por vías constitucionales".

