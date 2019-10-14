El Supremo condena a Oriol Junqueras a 13 años de prisión, 11,5 a Forcadell y 9 a los 'Jordis'

La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo ha condenado a 13 años de prisión al líder de ERC y exvicepridente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Oriol Junqueras, por los delitos de rebelión y de malversación de fondos públicos, informaron fuentes jurídicas.
Por su parte, Jordi Sánchez y Jordi Cuixart, que en el momento de producirse los hechos juzgados eran respecticamente los líderes de la ANC y Omniun Cultural han sido condenados a 9 años de prisión. La exvicepresidenta del Parlament, Carmen Forcadell, ha sido condenada a 11 años y medio de prisión.
Cuadro Delitos y Penas by Público.es on Scribd
(Habrá ampliación)
