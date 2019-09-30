El Tribunal Supremo ha despejado el principal escollo para exhumar los restos de Francisco Franco porque considera que la obra para levantar la losa no necesita licencia municipal al haber sido acordada por el Gobierno, por lo que contrasta con la tesis del juez de Madrid que paraliza la licencia.
El Supremo ha notificado este lunes la sentencia, una vez que el pasado martes adelantó el fallo por el que avala por unanimidad, en plena precampaña para el 10N, el plan del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de exhumar los restos de Franco para reinhumarlos en el cementerio madrileño de El Pardo-Mingorrubio en contra del deseo de la familia de hacerlo en la cripta de la Catedral de la Almudena.
Para los magistrados, "no se infringe la legalidad urbanística porque no es una obra mayor", ni contradice la normas subsidiarias del Ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo de El Escorial, que informó favorablemente al levantamiento de la losa, una decisión que mantiene suspendida cautelarmente el juez Jose Yusty y que se erige hasta la fecha en el principal obstáculo para exhumar al dictador.
