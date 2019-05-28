Público
Juicio al procés El Supremo quiere cerrar el juicio a la cúpula del 'procés' el 11 de junio

Si no hay nuevos retrasos, la Sala de lo Penal del Alto Tribunal dedicará los días 10 y 11 de junio a los informes orales de las defensas y al turno de última palabra de los 12 acusados, tal y como ha dado a conocer oficialmente este martes. 

El tribunal que juzga a los acusados del 'procés'./ EFE

El Supremo espera cerrar definitivamente el juicio oral a la cúpula del procés catalán el próximo 11 de junio. Tras más de tres meses y medio de causa, la Sala de lo Penal del Alto Tribunal ha hecho oficial esta fecha este martes a través de una diligencia de ordenación en la que se señala también las sesiones que tendrán lugar la próxima semana. 

Si no hay más retrasos -el presidente del Tribunal Supremo, Carlos Lesmes, estimaba que la sala no tardaría más de tres meses en cerrar el juicio, y serán cuatro-, la semana del 3 al 7 de junio llegará el turno de los informes de las acusaciones: el Ministerio Fiscal, la Abogacía del Estado y la acusación popular que ejercen los ultraderechistas de Vox. 

Seguidamente, llegará el turno de los informes de las defensas el lunes 10 y el martes 11, e inmediatamente después los 12 acusados podrán hacer uso del turno de última palabra, antes de que el juicio quede visto para sentencia. 

