El Supremo rechaza adoptar medidas cautelares contra Juan Carlos I

EFE

El Tribunal Supremo ha rechazado la petición de la entidad Omnium Cultural de adoptar medidas cautelares contra el rey emérito, porque el sistema procesal no permite dar ese tipo de pasos cuando la persona no tiene la condición de investigado (antes denominado imputado), como es el caso de Juan Carlos I.

En una providencia dictada este miércoles, la Sala de vacaciones del Supremo descarta adoptar las medidas solicitadas por Òmnium, que presentó ayer en el alto tribunal una petición urgente para activar la "búsqueda internacional" del rey Juan Carlos y para que fuera citado a declarar de manera inmediata como investigado. 

"Nuestro sistema procesal no contempla la adopción de medidas cautelares respecto de quien no tiene la condición de investigado", se indica en la providencia del Supremo, cuya Fiscalía ha asumido la investigación del presunto pago de comisiones en la construcción del AVE a La Meca al comprobar que una de las personas que podrían estar involucradas en los hechos sería Juan Carlos de Borbón.

