El Tribunal Supremo rechaza liberar a los cinco presos provisionales del procés que son parlamentarios electos desde las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, pero les dejará asistir a la sesión constituyente del Congreso de los Diputados y el Senado, el próximo 21 de mayo.
En un esperado auto dado a conocer este martes, el Alto Tribunal se niega también a pedir un suplicatorio a las Cortes Generales para continuar con la causa contra la cúpula del procés, como pedían las defensas en un escrito adelantado por Público, por lo que el juicio, que comenzó hace tres meses, seguirá su curso como hasta ahora. Carecería de "justificación constitucional que el normal desarrollo de un proceso que ya se sitúa en los debates del juicio oral exija para su normalidad democrática el nihil obstat del órgano parlamentario"
"No forma parte de las garantías propias del estatuto personal del diputado o senador -si su incorporación a las listas y su elección han tenido lugar cuando ya se había iniciado el juicio oral -imponer una valoración retroactiva de la incidencia que ese proceso penal puede tener en la normal actividad de las Cámaras", reza el texto.
Las defensas de los diputados electos Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull, y del senador electo Raül Romeva, argumentaron que mantenerles en prisión provisional supondría vulnerar sus derechos, algo que el tribunal niega.
La Sala de lo Penal repite los argumentos ya utilizados en anteriores ocasiones para rechazar la puesta en libertad de los procesados, y sostiene que la prisión provisional "no implica, sin embargo, una vulneración de tales derechos [libertad ideológica y libertad de expresión]. En este proceso penal no se criminaliza ninguna ideología", apunta el auto.
(Habrá ampliación)
