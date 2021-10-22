El Supremo rechaza que el plan del Gobierno contra las 'fake news' coarte libertades

madrid
El Tribunal Supremo ha desestimado dos recursos contra el plan de desinformación del Gobierno, aprobado hace un año por el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional, en sendas sentencias, en una de las cuales entiende que no coarta derechos como la libertad de expresión o información.
En una de las resoluciones los magistrados rechazan suspender este plan, una medida cautelarísima que solicitaba Confilegal. El Alto Tribunal razona que el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional tiene competencia para elaborar y aprobar el plan de desinformación y que al tratarse de un órgano de la administración en el ejercicio de sus funciones no infringe dichas libertades.
En su recurso, Confilegal alegaba que la aprobación del plan de desinformación por parte del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional suponía una invasión de las competencias del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI) motivada por el Gobierno.
Los magistrados del Supremo también rechazan este motivo exponiendo que el CNI no es un organismo independiente -se inserta en el Sistema Nacional de Seguridad-, por lo que puede recibir órdenes y directrices del Ejecutivo y de sus órganos dependientes, entre ellos el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional.
En este sentido, la sentencia recuerda que lo que el demandante entiende por "Moncloa" es la Presidencia del Gobierno, que dirige el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional y, por tanto, tiene potestad para, a través de su director, Miguel Ángel Ballesteros, dirigir la comisión permanente del plan de desinformación.
Por otra parte, la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Supremo ha inadmitido un segundo recurso contra el plan de desinformación por falta de legitimación de su autor, el Club Liberal Español. El PP también presentó un recurso ante la Audiencia Nacional contra el plan de desinformación, pues considera que busca controlar la información.
Tras las críticas provocadas por el PP, el Gobierno aseguró que el plan no atajará las noticias falsas sino campañas de desinformación más sofisticadas mediante un procedimiento técnico del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional sin directrices políticas.
