El Tribunal Supremo no reconocerá como observadores internacionales a las organizaciones que quieren desempeñar este rol en el juicio al procés catalán. Amnistía Internacional o la plataforma International Trial Watch-Catalan Referendum Case, creada ad hoc para velar por los derechos de los procesados, podrán estar en sala siempre que haya hueco, pero no tendrán plazas reservadas para seguir el desarrollo del juicio.
El auto del Alto Tribunal dado a conocer este viernes, último paso previo a la apertura del juicio, el 12 de febrero, justifica esta decisión recordando que el juicio será televisado en directo. "Todo ciudadano que quiera convertirse en observador nacional o internacional del desarrollo del juicio, podrá hacerlo", recoge el escrito. El mismo auto autoriza la comparecencia del expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy, la exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y el exministro de Hacienda Cristóbal Montoro, entre otros.
Así, la Sala de lo Penal, presidida por el magistrado Manuel Marchena, sigue la línea marcada por el presidente del Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, este mismo jueves. En una conversación informal con periodistas, Lesmes no aclaró si el tribunal tenía previsto reconocer el estatus de observadores a estas organizaciones, pero sí fue muy claro al señalar que no considera necesario que nadie cumpla esta labor.
"Harán falta observadores cuando exista una cierta opacidad", o "cuando haya determinadas dudas". "El desarrollo del proceso se hará a la vista de todo el mundo"; "Todo el que quiera observarlo podrá hacerlo sin ningún tipo de limitación", decía, anticipando casi de forma literal la frase que recoge el auto del Supremo.
(Habrá ampliación)
