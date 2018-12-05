Público
Catalunya El Supremo rechaza por unanimidad apartar a Marchena y el resto de jueces del 'procés' recusados por las defensas

El alto tribunal no ve parcialidad en el tribunal que juzgará la causa. Las recusaciones se presentaron tras la revelación del whatsapp de Ignacio Cosidó afirmando que la elección de Marchena permitiría controlar "desde atrás" a la Sala Segunda. 

El presidente de la Sala de lo Penal del Supremo, Manuel Marchena (derecha) saluda al presidente de ese Alto Tribunal y del CGPJ, Carlos Lesmes.

La Sala del 61 del Tribunal Supremo ha rechazado por unanimidad apartar al juez Manuel Marchena y a sus seis compañeros del tribunal que juzgarán en los próximos meses el caso del procés a raíz de los mensajes del senador del PP Ignacio Cosidó sobre el pacto, ya roto, para renovar el Poder Judicial.

En su sentencia, los magistrados desestiman las solicitudes de recusación que ocho acusados presentaron contra el presidente de la Sala de lo Penal, así como la petición del líder de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, que extendió la solicitud a todo el tribunal.

El alto tribunal no ve tachas de imparcialidad y frena el último intento de los exmandatarios independentistas de apartar de la causa a Marchena. Anula igualmente el intento del presidente de Ómnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, de invalidar también al resto de magistrados designados para juzgar este asunto, que son Andrés Martínez Arrieta, Juan Ramón Berdugo Gómez de la Torre, Antonio del Moral García, Luciano Varela Castro, Andrés Palomo del Arco y Ana María Ferrer García.

Las recusaciones, que también rechazó la Fiscalía, se presentaron tras la revelación del contenido de un mensaje que el portavoz del PP en el Senado, Ignacio Cosidó, remitió a un grupo de chat de su grupo parlamentario afirmando que con la elección de éste como presidente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) permitiría controlar "desde atrás" a la Sala que enjuiciará el caso por el 'procés' independentista en Catalunya.

