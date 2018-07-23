La presidenta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, ha asegurado hoy que hará cumplir la Ley de Memoria Histórica si la Junta de Gobierno de la Hermandad de la Macarena no decide la exhumación de los restos del general Gonzalo Queipo de Llano.
Díaz ha sido preguntada por esa exhumación en la conferencia de prensa que ha ofrecido en el Palacio de la Moncloa tras la reunión que ha mantenido con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
La presidenta andaluza ha confiado en que la Hermandad de la Macarena sea la que actúe y se ha referido a unas declaraciones al respecto del hermano mayor de la entidad y que cree que indican que es lo que puede ocurrir.
Tras precisar que se trata de un lugar privado, ha asegurado que la ley de memoria histórica se va a cumplir. "Lo deseable es que sea la propia Hermandad, y, si no, la Junta hará que se cumpla la ley", ha garantizado.
