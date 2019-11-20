Público
Susana Díaz El PSOE deja la continuidad de Susana Díaz en manos de los militantes andaluces 

Tras la sentencia de los ERE, el futuro de la expresidenta y líder socialista de Andalucía dependerá de los militantes de la federación andaluza.

La secretaria general del PSOE-A, Susana Díaz, acude a votar en Sevilla. / Europa Press

El PSOE ha señalado este miércoles, tras conocerse la sentencia del caso de los ERE que condena a dos expresidentes de la Junta de Andalucía, que la continuidad de la también expresidenta y líder del PSOE de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, dependerá de los militantes de la federación andaluza.

Así se ha expresado el portavoz socialista en el Senado, Ander Gil, en declaraciones a TVE, recogidas por Europa Press, al ser preguntado si el cargo de Díaz está comprometido por la condena a sus predecesores.

"El futuro de Susana Díaz y del Partido Socialista andaluz lo decidirán los militantes, creo que es la militancia la que tiene que tomar las riendas de las grandes decisiones del partido, respetaremos lo que se decida", ha señalado.
Preguntado si desde Ferraz se podían tomar decisiones al respecto de Susana Díaz, Gil ha insistido en que en Madrid se respetarán las decisiones, procesos y tiempos para la celebración de Congresos, programa y "lo que viene derivado", que adopte Andalucía

