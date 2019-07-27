Público
Susana Díaz ultima una remodelación de su  núcleo duro e incorporará a sanchistas

Estos cambios podrían afectar a Mario Jiménez, hasta la fecha uno de sus principales escuderos. La expresidenta andaluza prevé dar entrada a un representante sanchista, gesto con el que muestra cierto acercamiento a la dirección federal. 

Susana Díaz y Pedro Sánchez, tras la proclamación de la presidenta andaluza como candidata socialista a las eleccionesdel 2-D.- EFE

La secretaria general del PSOE de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, podría estar ultimando cambios importantes en el seno del equipo que le ha acompañado en los últimos años. Según informa El País, estos cambios podrían afectar a Mario Jiménez, el que hasta la fecha ha sido uno de sus principales escuderos al frente de la portavocía parlamentaria y de la gestora creada tras la dimisión de Sánchez en 2016.

La expresidenta andaluza prevé dar entrada a un representante sanchista, un gesto con el que trata de mostrar cierto acercamiento a la dirección federal del PSOE. La decisión se haría pública el próximo lunes durante el pleno de la comisión ejecutiva regional, convocatoria que Díaz aprovechará para anunciar la inminente reestructuración. 

Tal y como informa El País, Díaz habría ofrecido a Jiménez la posibilidad de ocupar el cargo de senador por la comunidad autónoma, puesto que quedó vacante tras el reciente fallecimiento de José Muñoz. Un ofrecimiento que Jiménez habría desestimado ya que su preferencia, según fuentes socialistas, es la de seguir como diputado raso por la provincia de Huelva. 

Se prevé que sea José Fiscal, exconsejero de Medio Ambiente y actual coordinador de la secretaría general del PSOE de Andalucía, la persona que sustituya a Jiménez. Otros diputados cambiarán de puesto y responsabilidad con el fin de que, a partir de septiembre, “funcione la estrategia de oposición”. Los cambios afectarán también a la ejecutiva regional, donde nadie saldrá, pero es muy probable de que haya nuevas incorporaciones que apuntales ese proceso de "integración" con el sanchismo. 

