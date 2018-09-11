Mariano Pérez-Hickman, que sustituirá en su escaño del Congreso de la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, está citado a declarar el próximo 19 de septiembre en un juzgado de Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) en calidad de investigado por un delito medioambiental. No obstante, esta declaración podría quedar en suspenso en el momento en el que Pérez-Hickman tome posesión de su escaño en el Congreso por su nueva condición de aforado.
Según la providencia del juzgado de primera instancia e instrucción de Pozuelo de Alarcón, Pérez-Hickman y otros diez altos cargos de los Gobiernos del PP en la localidad desde 2005, entre ellos la alcaldesa, Susana Pérez Quislant (PP), están citados a declarar como investigados por un presunto delito contra el medio ambiente en la Depuradora de Húmera.
Los hechos por los que el sustituto de Sáenz de Santamaría está investigado se remontan a su época de concejal en Pozuelo de Alarcón (1991-2011), periodo en el que Jesús Sepúlveda, condenado en el caso Gürtel, era alcalde de la localidad.
Según informa en una nota de prensa la formación Somos Pozuelo, que ejerce la acusación popular en este caso, Pérez-Hickman fue uno de los responsables de la gestión de la depuradora municipal del barrio de Húmera. "Tal y como se deduce de la investigación de la Guardia Civil, la depuradora habría estado vertiendo agua altamente contaminada a la Casa de Campo de forma continuada".
El portavoz de Somos Pozuelo, Pablo Perpiñá, ha denunciado que "una persona investigada por unos hechos tan graves, y que están directamente relacionados con su gestión en el Ayuntamiento, debería dimitir como diputado en caso de confirmarse su imputación". Los próximos 18 y 19 de septiembre tendrán que declarar ante el juzgado un total de 10 concejales y exconcejales del PP. La alcaldesa y Pérez-Hickman están citados el día 19.
