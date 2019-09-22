Público
Más Madrid Tania Sánchez da a luz a su primer hijo: "Nuestra sanidad pública es uno de los mejores legados que podemos dejar a los que vienen detrás"

La diputada autonómica de Más Madrid agradece la atención a los profesionales sanitarios del Hospital Doce de Octubre.

Tania Sánchez, diputada autonómica de Más Madrid, tras dar a luz a su hijo. / @TANIASANCHEZ_M

Tania Sánchez, parlamentaria autonómica de Más Madrid, plataforma que este domingo debate presentarse a las elecciones generales, ha dado a luz a su primer hijo.

La diputada la Asamblea de Madrid ha anunciado a través de Twitter la noticia, agradeciendo los cuidados y la atención a los profesionales del Hospital Doce de Octubre que la han atendido.

También ha aprovechado para defender el sistema sanitario español: "Nuestra sanidad pública es uno de los mejores legados que podemos dejar a los que vienen detrás".

