Tania Sánchez, parlamentaria autonómica de Más Madrid, plataforma que este domingo debate presentarse a las elecciones generales, ha dado a luz a su primer hijo.
La diputada la Asamblea de Madrid ha anunciado a través de Twitter la noticia, agradeciendo los cuidados y la atención a los profesionales del Hospital Doce de Octubre que la han atendido.
Gracias a todos y todas las profesionales del @hospital12oct que nos han acompañado, enseñado y cuidado estos días. Nuestra #sanidadpublica es uno de los mejores legados que podemos dejar a los que vienen detrás pic.twitter.com/fVtrDiwA1k— Tania Sánchez Melero (@TaniaSanchez_M) September 22, 2019
También ha aprovechado para defender el sistema sanitario español: "Nuestra sanidad pública es uno de los mejores legados que podemos dejar a los que vienen detrás".
