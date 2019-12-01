Tardà: “Lo importante es investir a Pedro Sánchez para poder negociar” 

El exdiputado de ERC en el Congreso Joan Tardà ha afirmado que "lo importante es que haya investidura para seguir negociando el tiempo que haga falta", y ha reclamado que haya un diálogo sin trampas y sin condiciones. "Yo deseo un acuerdo con el PSOE, pero tienen que moverse", ha sostenido Tardà y ha añadido que ni los socialistas pueden negarse a hablar de autodeterminación, ni ERC a escuchar sus propuestas, en una entrevista en El País este domingo.
El de Cornellà de Llobregat considera que sería una irresponsabilidad que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, prefiriera "nuevas elecciones por no ser capaz de sentarse, negociar y dialogar", y ha instado al PSOE a tomarse la negociación muy seriamente, en sus palabras.
El exdiputado republicano ha explicado que ERC defiende una mesa de partidos para negociar, "pero tendrá que haber también una mesa de instituciones", y ha añadido que en ella debería estar el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.
Tardà ha destacado que Cataluña necesita "cuanto antes mejor, mayorías gubernamentales y parlamentarias más amplias. Con todos los partidos independentistas o no, pero favorables a un referéndum".
