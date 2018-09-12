Tardà: "¿De qué le sirven tantos másteres a Casado si acaba repitiendo lo que decían los falangistas?"

El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Joan Tardà, ha lamentado que el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, califique de "aquelarre" las celebraciones por la Diada y lo ha tachado de ser "un 'hooligan', la destilación del peor Aznar" que representa "lo más negro del nacionalismo español".
"¿De qué le sirven tantos másteres a Casado si acaba repitiendo lo que decían los falangistas?", se ha preguntado irónicamente Tardà en declaraciones en los pasillos del Congreso.
Consultado sobre la reiteración del presidente del PP en pedir la aplicación del artículo 155, el portavoz de ERC lo ha calificado de "una barbaridad". "Casado es un 'hooligan', la destilación del peor Aznar, una persona que tiene connotaciones en cuanto a su discurso autoritarias. Representa lo más negro del nacionalismo español", ha señalado Tardà.
En ese sentido, ha llamado al independentismo a que "no caiga en ninguna trampa" porque "lo que ellos querrían, y el señor Casado el primero, es que todo este proceso pacífico se convirtiera en un problema de orden público".
